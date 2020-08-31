Use COVID-19 precautions to help prevent contracting the flu this season, health officials say

Flu season is just around the corner in Arizona isn’t taking any chances as COVID-19 is also impacting the state.

Governor Doug Ducey came with a stern message to Arizonans at an Aug. 31 press conference as flu season creeps in.

Ducey and health officials say the overlap of the flu and COVID -19 presents bigger challenges for the state than what we normally see every year.

Now the need for prevention is greater than ever.

"Health experts will tell you that the best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu shot. Doing so can reduce the intensity of symptoms and the need for hospitalization for those who contract the flu," said ____

State health officials say that on average, 5-20% of Arizonans contract the flu and more than 4,000 are hospitalized with flu complications.

Tragically, hundreds of people die each year from those complications.

Now, an aggressive plan has been laid out to make sure everyone has access to the flu shot.

"Arizonans who lack health insurance will be able to receive one of these shots in your healthcare providers office, pharmacies, health centers in facilities ran by your local health department," Ducey said.

Health care providers and pharmacies will now expand flu shots to COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state as early as September.

Experts emphasize that the same precautions you are taking with COVID-19 should be taken for the flu.

"We know many of the same prevention measures that work for COVID-19 work for influenza, so please continue doing the things we know that work. Mask up, wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, mouth or eyes, stay physically distanced," ____ said.