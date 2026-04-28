New renderings look to identify ‘Jane Doe’ in 1989 Arizona cold case

The Brief Mohave County officials are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman whose remains were discovered near I-40 in 1989. Investigators have released new forensic renderings and are working with a genealogy center to identify the victim, whose DNA has been historically difficult to trace. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigation Unit.



Arizona officials are hoping new renderings will help identify the victim of a 1989 cold case.

The backstory:

On Nov. 24, 1989, human remains were found off Interstate 40 near the Hualapai Mountains. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office identified the remains to be a partially decomposed white woman, who was found without clothes and with her finger and toenails painted with red nail polish.

Weeks later, on Dec. 2, a detective found what was believed to be a piece of a handmade white house with a blue and purple flower pattern on the ground near a tree.

The victim was described as 5-foot-5, around 115 pounds and between 25 and 30 years old.

What we know:

In 2016, her DNA profile was entered into CODIS. In 2021, detectives learned the profile had been entered and contacted a forensic lab in Texas to create a DNA profile to be entered into public genealogy databases, GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA, which work with law enforcement.

"The victim was 96% Ashkenazi Jew, which made it extremely difficult to trace her ancestry and locate family members," the sheriff's office said.

This year, investigators partnered with a public college in New Jersey that houses the Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center, in hopes that the IGG team can identify the woman. The team has partnered with a forensic artist to create a rendering of what she may have looked like, based on photos of her skeletal remains, the shirt, and earrings she had on.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to contact the Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-073, extension 4044, and reference DR#89-4531.