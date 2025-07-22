USPS contract stores to close across the Phoenix area

The Brief A number of U.S. Postal Service's contract postal units in the Phoenix area will close by September. Contract postal units operate just like a USPS, but is run by a separate local business that also pays the employees. "It's going to be a huge impact," said one business owner.



An unknown number of post offices are closing in the Phoenix area on September 30.

While officials with the United States Postal Service won't say how many will close, small businesses that rely on them say it will have major impacts.

What we know:

The main, big branches that people often think of when it comes to post offices are not closing, but many of the small post office windows located inside other businesses are.

There’s been a lot of questions about what the reason is, and people with those businesses say they have not received any answers.

Local perspective:

One of the businesses that could feel the impact is PCR Agency in North Scottsdale.

"We print. That’s what we do," said Dillon Kirkpatrick with PCR Agency. "T-shirts, water bottles, anything to support businesses around here."

Unless one walks in, they might not have heard of the company Kirkpatrick works for. That is why the USPS at the front of the store is so important to them.

"That’s where get our foot traffic," said Kirkpatrick. "Local customers, people over in Windgate over here. It's kind of our bread and butter, having this sport here in the Air Park."

Another business that could be affected is Pinnacle Peak General Store.

"We have hundreds of people that come through here daily," said Pete Lesperance. "It's just the camaraderie they've built over the years. It's going to be a huge impact."

"I was devastated. Absolutely devastated," said Jennifer Pearce with Cards of Fountain Hills. "Our guests are devastated."

Dig deeper:

The businesses mentioned above contain so-called "contract postal units" that operate just like a USPS, but is run by a separate local business that also pays the employees.

Many businesses with such units have received e-mails from USPS, stating that the contract will be canceled on Sept. 30.

The other side:

Officials with USPS would not say how many Arizona contract post offices are closing, but they did release a statement on the matter, which reads:

"The United States Postal Service sometimes contracts with suppliers to host Contract Postal Units, or CPUs, within a retail establishment, operated by the supplier or supplier’s employees. Through these contracts, CPUs can provide communities with additional access to some postal services, but they are independent businesses not directly operated by the Postal Service. Under the CPU contract terms, the Postal Service and CPU operators both agreed that either party can terminate the contract upon giving 120 days’ notice. We have exercised our right to do so in some cases where nearby post offices that are operated by the Postal Service are capable of serving the community directly. Doing so better enables us to fulfill our commitment to serve our communities with efficient and reliable access to retail services."