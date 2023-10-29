Utah climber rescued after getting stuck in cliff face crack for 12 hours

article

A climber in Utah was saved after he slipped down a cliff face and got his knee stuck in a crack for 12 hours on Friday night, officials said.

The male climber, who was not publicly identified, became stuck around 8 p.m. on the Generic Crack climbing route in Indian Creek, San Juan County Search and Rescue said.

His climbing partners called for help after trying to free him on their own without success.

Rescuers arrived at the cliff and determined they needed the Classic Air Medical helicopter to fly team members to the top of the cliff so they could rappel down to the stuck climber.

After several hours of trying to free the man to no avail, rescuers called Grand County Search and Rescue for assistance.

Rescuers set up ropes to rappel down to the stuck climber. (San Juan County Search and Rescue)

The extra manpower allowed rescuers to free the stuck climber and bring him safely to the ground, officials said.

The man was stuck in the cliff face for about 12 hours and suffered only minor injuries, according to rescuers.

The rescue happened on the Generic Crack climbing route in Indian Creek on Friday night. (San Juan County Search and Rescue)

"A huge thank you to our partners Classic Air Medical and Grand County SAR," San Juan County Search and Rescue said. "Without them this rescue would not have been possible."

