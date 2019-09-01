Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian

article

Bucket trucks filled the staging area in central Florida Sunday as power companies mobilized to assist with Hurricane Dorian fallout.

There are more than 20 power staging stations organized across the state, including one in Clearwater, as power crews from 34 states converged upon Florida to prepare for hurricane aid.

Dalton Waldroup, who took video of trucks lined up in Wildwood, said he drove into Florida from northern Georgia on Saturday night.

"Power lines crews from all over the country are showing up to stage, check in, and get breifed [sic] with safety regulations," Waldroup said.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Dorian is the strongest hurricane in modern records on track to hit the Bahamas.