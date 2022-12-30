Valley Metro offering free rides through 2 a.m. New Year's Day

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate, party, stay up all night to ring in the new year, and Valley Metro is making sure people can do safely by offering free rides.

"Why not give something nice to somebody to start the new year? I totally approve," a rider remarked while waiting to board the light rai a day before the festivities at Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

Another rider agrees.

"I encourage people if they want to have fun, do it just do it safely, do it responsibly. Personally, I don’t go out. I’m old. I’ve seen a lot of new years come in, but if you’re going to go out and party, be responsible, and let somebody else drive. Valley Metro is wonderful that way."

Valley Metro spokesperson Madeline Phipps explains what those hoping to ride the light rail can expect.

"We want people to travel safely celebrate responsibly, so if you are out on New Year's Eve, starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service light rail, bus and paratransit rise are free," Phipps said.

This is the eighth year Coors Light has sponsored the rides.

Catching a ride is as easy or finding a route is as easy as downloading an app.

Service will run through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.