Valley pre-school teaching the importance of philanthropy with the help of an elephant

One Valley pre-school is making philanthropy the keystone of their curriculum by having kids give back to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kids at the Learning Experience in Goodyear are getting lessons in philanthropy with the help of an elephant named Bubbles.

"What Bubbles does is, he's our mascot and he travels across the United States, so he stops at different landmarks," said Jessica Lopez with the Learning Experience.

While Bubbles tours around, he teaches kids about the importance of giving back. The pre-school has chosen the Make-A-Wish Foundation to be the beneficiary of their philanthropy, asking parents and friends to donate.

"We'd like to reach 5,000," says Lopez.

The school says it's a win-win situation by teaching the importance of giving and raising money for a good cause.

"The parents love it, the parents love the fact the kids are getting involved and donating and becoming aware of why they're doing that cause and what it helps, the kids in need," explained Lopez.