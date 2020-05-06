Valley residents finding other ways to stay cool during hot weather amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Valley tied a temperature record on Wednesday, as the National Weather Service in Phoenix issued an excessive heat warning for Maricopa and a number of other counties in Arizona.

The temperature record of 106°F, set back in 2018, was tied Wednesday afternoon.

Daytime highs could get up to 108°F in some areas, and officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say residents are advised to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.

Valley residents find ways to cope

The Valley is experiencing hot weather amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which means Valley residents have limited ways to stay cool.

"I just stay inside mostly until like the evening time. We come around and walk around this time," said one woman.

Advertisement

"I like staying in the shade. We wait until five, which is when the sun starts setting, but yeah, just staying inside," said another woman.

Some businesses are benefitting from the heat, like one popsicle shop in Phoenix.

"The store has gotten busier, although in some ways, in other ways, it hasn't," said Pam Raphael with AZ Pops in Phoenix. "We don't have the after school rush. We don't have the evening rush."

Lakes becoming a destination for some seeking heat relief

Some Valley residents say they have headed out to Tempe Town Lake for some paddle boarding or kayaking to beat the heat.

Meanwhile, some have ventured out to Lake Pleasant. One child who is turning 10 visited Lake Pleasant on Wednesday, as his family wanted to make his birthday fun, despite COVID-19 concerns.

As Mother's Day weekend approaches, Lake Pleasant is expected to get busier.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page.

You can also get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on the Apple App Store (for Apple iOS devices) as well as on Google Play (for Android devices)

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

Related Stories

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19