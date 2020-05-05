National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for 7 Arizona counties

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued an excessive heat warning for Cochise, Pima, and Santa Cruz counties from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 6 and La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, and Yuma counties on May 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Daytime highs could get up to 108° F in some areas. The Arizona Department of Health Services says residents are advised to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.

According to NWS, drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat with lightweight and light-colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. You should also recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness:

Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps.

Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea.

The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105°F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.

Heat stroke can be deadly. Treat as an emergency and call 9-1-1.

AZDHS states the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

