Valley toddler’s reaction to Target ad featuring boy in wheelchair goes viral

Two-year-old Oliver sees kids every day, but he never gets to see kids just like him.

"I have cried so many times just looking at it. It has really taken me back because someone as young and as small as him noticed something so profound," said Oliver's mother, Demi Porter Garza-Pena.

A couple of weeks ago, Oliver and his mom were making a Target run and while strolling through the aisles, Oliver stopped in awe, staring at a clothing line ad.

"Oliver stopped his wheelchair dead in his tracks and I could not move him," Garza-Pena said. "When he was looking up at the poster of the little boy in the wheelchair and in that moment, I knew it was really a big impact on him."

Wheelchair-bound, Oliver's lower body was paralyzed at birth. His mom says not only was seeing that little boy in the photo touching for her as a parent, but the Facebook community also seemed to be impacted after sharing about their experience to social media. It's now gone viral.

"It's really inspiring to see the world wanting to spread this message," she said. "There are a lot of people in the community that doesn't[sic] realize that these people need to be seen and they need role models."

A message of inclusivity and equal representation for all shapes, sizes, colors, and abilities.