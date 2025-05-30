Valley woman goes viral on TikTok; man allegedly killed girlfriend's estranged husband l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 30, 2025.
An East Valley woman is going viral for selling baked goods to help her family after her father's unexpected death; a man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend's estranged husband is accused of murder; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 30.
1. ‘I know my dad’s really proud'
After her father's unexpected death, Kaley Petersen began selling baked goods to save her childhood home. Her efforts quickly went viral, with the community following her social media for updates on her now-thriving roadside business.
2. Phoenix murder arrest
A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near 61st Avenue and Indian School Road has been arrested.
3. Teacher in hot water
Mesa Community College Theatre Director Mace Archer is in a bit of hot water after he reportedly had his students undress on stage for a vulnerability exercise.
4. Have you seen him?
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a car with kids inside in central Arizona. Deputies say 19-year-old Alejandro Pereza-Pasos is known to frequent Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Sedona.
5. Massive ICE raid
Today's weather
Friday will be very warm in the Valley, but big changes are coming this weekend!