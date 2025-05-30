Valley woman goes viral on TikTok; man allegedly killed girlfriend's estranged husband l Morning News Brief

article

An East Valley woman is going viral for selling baked goods to help her family after her father's unexpected death; a man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend's estranged husband is accused of murder; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 30.

1. ‘I know my dad’s really proud'

Featured article

2. Phoenix murder arrest

Featured article

3. Teacher in hot water

Featured article

4. Have you seen him?

Featured article

5. Massive ICE raid

Featured article

Today's weather