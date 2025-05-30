Expand / Collapse search

Valley woman goes viral on TikTok; man allegedly killed girlfriend's estranged husband l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 30, 2025 10:03am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 30, 2025.

An East Valley woman is going viral for selling baked goods to help her family after her father's unexpected death; a man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend's estranged husband is accused of murder; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 30.

1. ‘I know my dad’s really proud'

Featured

Woman goes viral on TikTok selling baked goods to raise money after her dad's death
article

Woman goes viral on TikTok selling baked goods to raise money after her dad's death

After her father's unexpected death, Kaley Petersen began selling baked goods to save her childhood home. Her efforts quickly went viral, with the community following her social media for updates on her now-thriving roadside business.

2. Phoenix murder arrest

Featured

Man accused of deadly west Phoenix shooting
article

Man accused of deadly west Phoenix shooting

A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near 61st Avenue and Indian School Road has been arrested.

3. Teacher in hot water

Featured

MCC Theatre Director allegedly made students undress for vulnerability exercise
article

MCC Theatre Director allegedly made students undress for vulnerability exercise

Mesa Community College Theatre Director Mace Archer is in a bit of hot water after he reportedly had his students undress on stage for a vulnerability exercise.

4. Have you seen him?

Featured

Arizona man allegedly shot at car with kids inside
article

Arizona man allegedly shot at car with kids inside

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a car with kids inside in central Arizona. Deputies say 19-year-old Alejandro Pereza-Pasos is known to frequent Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Sedona.

5. Massive ICE raid

Featured

ICE raid in Tallahassee: 100 arrested at Florida construction site, officials say
article

ICE raid in Tallahassee: 100 arrested at Florida construction site, officials say

 

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in Phoenix, but big changes coming this weekend
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in Phoenix, but big changes coming this weekend

Friday will be very warm in the Valley, but big changes are coming this weekend!

Morning BriefPhoenixNews