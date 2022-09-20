Washington Monument defaced with red paint; suspect taken into custody, facing charges: officials

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM MST, Maricopa County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:14 AM MST until WED 10:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:20 AM MST until WED 9:30 AM MST, Maricopa County

Washington Monument defaced with red paint; suspect taken into custody, facing charges: officials

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated September 21, 2022 6:57AM
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Washington Monument defaced with red paint; suspect taken into custody, facing charges: officials

A man is in custody after vandalizing the Washington Monument with red paint Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON - A man is in custody after vandalizing the Washington Monument with red paint Tuesday night. 

FOX 5's Katie Barlow took pictures of the damage Tuesday night. There is paint splashed on the side of the monument with words vulgar painted next to it. 

U.S. Park Police issued a statement, saying the area around the monument will be temporarily closed. They said conservators will work on the restoration process and that the investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 4

 

The vandalism was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials took 44-year-old Shaun Ray Deaton of Bloomington, Indiana into custody and charged him with trespassing, tampering, and vandalism charges.

National Parks Service Spokesperson Mike Litterst said it could take up to three weeks before the paint can be removed due to the marble surface of the monument.

"It's very similar to the vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial in 2008 when a woman threw green paint at the base of the statue," Litterst said. "Same material, paint on marble is very difficult to remove. Like we expect here – that one took multiple treatments over a couple of weeks. But ultimately it was entirely successful."

Washington Monument Vandalized

A man is in custody after the Washington Monument was vandalized.