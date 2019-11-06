Veggies for vets: Veterans pick up fresh produce at Phoenix VA

Across the state of Arizona, there are nearly 600,000 retired veterans just like Melvin Bender and Ruben Neal.

"My brother called me and told me, ' hey man, they're giving away veggies at the VA' and I said, 'man, I'm on top of it,'" Bender said.

"It means the world because it's like gas to your body," Neal said.

The "Vegetables for Veterans" program allows $10 vouchers to be handed out to 500 heroes.

It's a fresh delivery for pickup made possible by Gregory's Fish Market and a group of Valley organizations like Wellcare Healthy and the Legacy Foundation, who sponsor the produce giveaway each year.

"To honor our veterans and just to celebrate all that they've done. We're paying it forward," said Diana Gregory, founder and CEO of Gregory's Fresh Market.

Making sure those who have served our country get their fresh pick of a healthy and nutritious lifestyle.

"Bananas, carrots, kale, things that they don't think of or that they just don't have the luxury to buy and so if they have it here, they are coming out with bags and bags," Isabel Kozak said.

An opportunity to bag up and take out something as simple, yet expensive as fresh produce is what these veterans say they're most thankful for.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity!" Bender said.