Car crash into White House security barrier leaves one dead

By Elissa Salamy
Published  May 5, 2024 8:00am MST
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Officials are investigating a fatal vehicle crash into a security gate by the White House late Saturday night. 

Police responded around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday to a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Ave NW. Officials say the vehicle crashed into a security barrier around the White House complex. 

One adult male was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The Secret Service said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the outer perimeter gate. 

The incident is being investigated as a traffic crash by MPD, and the Secret Service says there was no threat to the White House. President Joe Biden was spending the weekend in Delaware. 

Limited traffic closures in the area of the crash were in effect overnight. 