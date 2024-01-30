Veteran's family looking for suspect in his apparent homicide on Loop 202 in Mesa

A son, a veteran and a father. That’s how loved ones are describing 50-year-old Keith Henion from Mesa.

Troopers say he was shot and killed early Sunday morning off Loop 202 near Alma School Road. Investigators need the public's help in solving this homicide.

Keith’s mother, Peggy Aspinwall, has no idea who would have hurt her son.

She’s begging anyone who knows anything to come forward so her family can have justice and peace.

The last thoughts of her son are what she's haunted by the most.

"Just coming home from work. Just doing my job. I served the country. I raised good kids. Why did I deserve this?" she said.

Deadly shooting victim Keith Henion

Troopers say Henion was found shot in his vehicle on the highway around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 28. A trooper initially went to check on the car after it was found disabled.

"He was just another man, with a family, living the American dream," Aspinwall said.

He was a hard-working man who served in the military.

Aspinwall says he was driving home after working in Las Vegas when something happened. Troopers believe his death is a homicide.

The family has no idea who would do this or why.

"There is no one ever who would want to harm Keith. He was the funniest, most gentle creature," Aspinwall said.

Thinking that maybe someone was attempting to target someone else, she’s now begging anyone with any information to come forward.

"Somewhere there is an individual in our area that watches the news. Who has a friend that will watch the news and will say, ‘You got the wrong guy. You got the right truck. You got the truck you were looking for, but the guy was the wrong guy.' You need to feel the pain that this family is going to go through. Those kids are going to go their whole life without their father," Aspinwall said.

If you have any information about this shooting, reach out to Arizona DPS at 602-223-2212.