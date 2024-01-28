Person found dead inside stopped car on Loop 202 in Mesa, DPS says

A person was found dead inside a stopped car on Loop 202 in Mesa early Sunday morning, Arizona DPS says.

At around 1:43 a.m. on Jan. 28, a DPS trooper stopped to check on a car stopped near Alma School Road. When the trooper looked inside, a dead male was found behind the wheel.

The person hasn't been identified.

Investigators are looking into what happened to the person before being discovered dead.

All lanes have been reopened. No more information was given by DPS.

Map of where the investigation took place: