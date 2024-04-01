Video: Man clinging to cliff rescued in Marin County

A man was rescued Sunday night after falling from a cliff in Marin County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office responded to Battery Alexander Trailhead in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area following a report of a person who had fallen down a cliff. The Southern Marin Fire District requested the sheriff's office's chopper, Henry-1.

The victim was discovered about 50 to 60 feet down from the trail, clinging to the gravel rock face, the sheriff's office said.

Henry-1 landed nearby, and the helicopter was configured for a long-line rescue. A tactical flight officer was flown down to the victim and placed the man into a rescue device.

The officer and victim were then flown to the top of the cliff, where they were met by responders.

The victim's exact condition is currently unknown.