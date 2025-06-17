Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonto Basin
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Video shows AZ lost hiker rescue; R. Kelly hospitalized | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 17, 2025 7:50pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - From a disturbing discovery at a former church-run facility in Europe to new details on a man who investigators believe killed a pastor in New River, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

1. Shocking discovery at former Irish church-run facility

Nearly 800 infant remains found in septic tank at nun-run Irish unwed mother and baby home
Nearly 800 infant remains found in septic tank at nun-run Irish unwed mother and baby home

Crews in Ireland have begun excavating the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam to recover nearly 800 infant and child remains.

2. Video shows rescue of lost hiker in Arizona high country

Janelle Banda: Missing camper found alive, rescued from 'Edge of the World'
Janelle Banda: Missing camper found alive, rescued from 'Edge of the World'

A former Arizona State University student who was reported missing after she was last seen leaving a campground in northern Arizona has been found alive, authorities confirmed.

3. New details on suspect in New River pastor's murder

New River pastor murder: New details on background of suspect as court records reveal financial troubles
New River pastor murder: New details on background of suspect as court records reveal financial troubles

New details emerging about Adam Sheafe, the suspect in Pastor Bill Schonemann's murder in New River. FOX 10's Justin Lum investigates the background of Sheafe as court records reveal financial troubles.

4. R. Kelly hospitalized

R. Kelly hospitalized after near-fatal overdose in prison, attorney claims it was plot to kill him
R. Kelly hospitalized after near-fatal overdose in prison, attorney claims it was plot to kill him

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in June 2022.

5. Sad update on man who fell into Phoenix canal

Water rescue in west Phoenix transitioned to recovery operation: FD
Water rescue in west Phoenix transitioned to recovery operation: FD

A water rescue effort involving multiple agencies in the West Valley has been transitioned to a recovery operation, according to Glendale Fire officials.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning extended in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning extended in Phoenix

Hot temps continue on Tuesday in the Valley. We'll see a high near 111°F.

