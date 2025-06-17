Video shows AZ lost hiker rescue; R. Kelly hospitalized | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a disturbing discovery at a former church-run facility in Europe to new details on a man who investigators believe killed a pastor in New River, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
1. Shocking discovery at former Irish church-run facility
Crews in Ireland have begun excavating the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam to recover nearly 800 infant and child remains.
2. Video shows rescue of lost hiker in Arizona high country
A former Arizona State University student who was reported missing after she was last seen leaving a campground in northern Arizona has been found alive, authorities confirmed.
3. New details on suspect in New River pastor's murder
New details emerging about Adam Sheafe, the suspect in Pastor Bill Schonemann's murder in New River. FOX 10's Justin Lum investigates the background of Sheafe as court records reveal financial troubles.
4. R. Kelly hospitalized
Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in June 2022.
5. Sad update on man who fell into Phoenix canal
A water rescue effort involving multiple agencies in the West Valley has been transitioned to a recovery operation, according to Glendale Fire officials.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Hot temps continue on Tuesday in the Valley. We'll see a high near 111°F.