Video shows battle between swimming bear and 2 Florida gators

A swimming bear found itself in trouble after encountering not one – but two alligators in the St. Johns River.

Kayaker Tyler Futrell captured the video showing one of the gators colliding with the bear. At that point, the bear swatted at the gator and continued to move effortlessly through the water.

As the bear swam closer to the river bank with the first gator not far behind, a second gator approached and was quickly swatted by the bear.

It's unclear if any of the animals were hurt during the encounter.