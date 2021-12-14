VIDEO: Small fire reported at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort

Emergency crews responded to a small fire inside the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Tuesday.

Video and images surfaced on various social media posts that appeared to show trucks from the Reedy Creek Fire Department driving down Main Street, U.S.A. as park guests watched.

One of the clips tweeted by The Coaster Crew and shared with FOX 35 News was accompanied by the caption, "This is definitely something we have never seen in all our years of visiting The Magic Kingdom."

Another clip posted by BlogMickey.com and shared with FOX 35 News showed crews staged on the Liberty Square bridge near Cinderella Castle.

In separate tweets by @DisneyFoodBlog and @higginsonbeth14, smoke could be seen billowing out of Cinderella's Castle. The fire was reportedly put out quickly and there were no injuries.

"Reedy Creek Fire Department did respond to a fire at Magic Kingdom earlier however by the time our crews arrived it was already out," said Reedy Creek Improvement District spokesperson Eryka Washington.

