Virtual town hall meeting scheduled over Luke Air Force Base tap water contamination issue

Luke Air Force Base is holding a virtual town hall meeting at 5:45 p.m. on March 25 to update the community on the tap water contamination around the base.

FOX 10 first reported on the contamination problem in late February. According to a news release, sampling of the water indicated the presence of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) at levels above the EPA's lifetime health advisory for drinking water.

The chemicals are known to cause cancer in some cases, and stay in the environment for years. The discovery prompted the U.S. Air Force to start distributing bottled water to thousands of residents and business owners.

Base leaders met with the Arizona Corporation Commission earlier in March to discuss the situation, which may not be resolved until next month. About 6,000 people are being told to use bottled water for drinking and cooking.

