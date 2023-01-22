Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County
8
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Police investigating 'suspicious' death of vulture at Dallas Zoo

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 4
DALLAS ZOO LEOPARD ESCAPE UPDATE FULL_00.36.39.08 article

DALLAS - Dallas Zoo officials contacted police to investigate the "suspicious" death of one of its endangered vultures.

The bird was part of the Wilds of Africa habitat, and it was found dead in its enclosure.

The zoo’s care team found that the vulture’s death was "unusual," and did not appear to be from natural causes.

Because of that and recent incidents at the zoo, including a clouded leopard getting out of its enclosure after investigators believe someone cut a hole in it, they contacted the Dallas Police Department.

No further details have been released about the vulture’s death until police get further along in their investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dallas Zoo: Clouded leopard doing fine; hole in monkey enclosure being investigated

This is the third unusual incident this month at the Dallas Zoo.

It's been nine days since police and zoo officials said Nova, a clouded leopard, was able to escape its habitat after the fence was intentionally cut open.

She was found unharmed hours later.

RELATED: Clouded leopard that escaped Dallas Zoo enclosure back with sister, police continue investigation

It was later discovered that the enclosure of the langur habitat was also cut open.

No langurs got out and none were hurt.