W. Steven Martin Police Toy Drive: Volunteers needed to move toys to new warehouse

"Saturday, we are going to pack about 100,000 toys into boxes and containers -- there's another 80 that will be here," W. Steven Martin said.

Saturday will be a busy day at the warehouse where W. Steven Martin stores toys for the 911 support program and police toy drive that he started years ago.

"Our toys are distributed not just through police and fire, but corrections officers and a big portion of them are used year-round for emergencies," he said.

So, when first responders need to stock up on toys to give to children they encounter during an emergency, they come here -- and that's where you come in.

"Saturday, you're unloading boxes, you're carrying toys, you're separating toys," Martin said.

The toys will be placed in empty boxes.

"And we separate them by gender, so in an emergency, if there's a fire burnout, officers or firefighters can go right to that age bracket," Martin said.

Martin welcomes all but in this case, he really needs people who can lift and walk.