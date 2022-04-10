Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
9
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Dripping Springs

Wanted man admits to killing his grandmother in Cypress, assaulting other family member

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

CYPRESS, Texas - Authorities have a wanted man behind bars, who admitted to killing his grandmother in Cypress and assaulting another family member a month before. 

MORE CYPRESS NEWS

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say they were called out to a home Saturday in the 16100 block of Golden Sands Dr. to check on a family's 80-year-old grandmother. The family reportedly told officers in the window, that they could see her dead inside the home. 

Responding officers found a sliding glass door shattered and the grandmother, later identified as Juduth Maydwell, dead on the living room floor. Officials said, "she appeared to have suffered numerous blunt force injuries." 

After speaking with family members, investigators learned her grandson, Chad Maydwell, 30, was wanted by the Grimes County Sheriff's Office for Aggravated Assault against another family member, which occurred on March 7th. 

Officials with HCSO said in a press release that Chad's father was assaulted, however, in a tweet, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez writes his grandfather. 

Neighbors also confirmed with deputies that the 30-year-old's car was at "or near her residence" on Friday. 

An arrest warrant was filed for Chad Maydwell, who was found early Sunday morning in the 12700 block of Jarvis Rd. Authorities say he tried to flee in a wooded area but was later captured by an HCSO K9 unit with the assistance of the Texas DPS and HCSO Air Units. 

MORE STORIES RELATED TO CRIME

During the arrest, officials say Chad Maydwell admitted to both assaulting another family member and killing his grandmother. 

The 30-year-old will be held in the Harris County Jail for both crimes but is now charged with the Capital Murder of his grandmother. 