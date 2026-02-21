Nancy Guthrie: $200,000 reward offered as tips surpass 20,000

The Brief Detectives are vetting nearly 20,000 tips as the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie enters its third week in Tucson. $200,000 in total reward money is offered for her safe return, with new leads involving a ransom note and biological evidence currently under DNA testing. Authorities are shifting focus toward a potential "digital footprint" and international cooperation with investigators in Mexico.



Investigators are tracking the latest in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old, who is the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing from her southern Arizona home for three weeks.

Detectives are currently combing through nearly 20,000 tips as the search enters its third week. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says they are not ruling out the possibility that multiple people might be involved. The reward for her safe return has climbed to $200,000.

Jacob Davidson places flowers at a memorial in front of Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 19, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What we know:

While the physical search remains centered around her North Tucson home, investigators say the vast majority of new leads are coming from out of state. Officials are now asking the public to consider the quality of their information before calling the tip line.

"What we’re asking is that you just take a moment before you call and ask yourself: Is this tip viable? Is this tip credible? Is this a tip that investigators may be able to act upon?" stated 9-1-1 Dispatch Manager, Cecilia Ochoa.

So far, physical evidence has been difficult to secure. Security video showing an armed, masked man has led nowhere, and DNA tests conducted on gloves found near the scene did not produce a match. All immediate family members and their spouses have been ruled out as suspects.

However, new clues may be emerging. Another ransom note was sent to TMZ this week, and additional DNA testing is underway on biological evidence found inside the Guthrie home. Local authorities have also increased cooperation with investigators in Mexico.

What they're saying:

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb believes the key to finding Nancy Guthrie might be found online. He suggests there could be a digital footprint and that more investigative work could be done in that respect.

What's next:

As detectives manage the influx of nearly 20,000 leads, they are performing a balancing act.

While they want all available information, they are urging the public to ensure tips are actionable so that investigators can dedicate time to the most promising leads.

Community holds out hope

"That's all everyone is talking about. My husband was out walking the dog and there was an elder doctor and his wife walking their dog out there and he was looking for Nancy. I mean everybody’s looking, praying, everybody's hopeful," said a woman in the area.

