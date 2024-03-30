Expand / Collapse search
Watch this great-grandfather read the 'Baby Shark' book without knowing the song

By Megan Ziegler
Updated  March 30, 2024 10:36am MST
Heartwarming News
FOX TV Digital Team

Great-grandfather reads 'Baby Shark' book without knowing the song

A North Caroling great-grandfather's endearing read of 'Baby Shark' is bringing a smile - and laugh - to people's faces. Credit: Cristalena Potvin via Storyful

A video of a man reading his great-granddaughter a "Baby Shark" book in North Carolina without knowing the song is winning over hearts on social media.

Footage posted to TikTok by Cristalena Potvin, the child’s grandmother, shows Potvin’s father reading the book to his great-granddaughter while not knowing the infamous "Baby Shark" song.

"He’s never heard of "Baby Shark." He read it and didn’t know there is an actual tune to it," Potvin told Storyful. "Of course he was way off."

You can hear muffled and stifled laughter in the background as he continues on with the book. 

"Dumb sharks, they all say the same thing," he says eventually to his great-granddaughter. 

"People make this up and they buy it," he adds, looking over at the adults. 

"Baby Shark" is a children’s song associated with the dance move of making shark mouths of varying styles with your two hands. 

The catchy singalong version so many know today was made popular by Pinkfong, a South Korean kids’ educational brand, and was first uploaded to YouTube in 2016. 

In 2020, it surpassed Luis Fonsi’s "Despacito" as the most viewed music video on YouTube and the most viewed video on YouTube overall, according to Guinness World Records

This story was reported from Detroit. Storyful contributed. 