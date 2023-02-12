Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: World War II bomb unexpectedly detonates in England

By Chris Williams
Published 
World
FOX 10 Phoenix

World War II bomb explodes unexpectedly in English town

A World War II-era bomb detonated in Great Yarmouth, England, on Friday, February 10. (Credit: Norfolk Police via Storyful)

A World War II-era bomb unexpectedly detonated while crews were working to diffuse it.

The bomb went off Friday in Great Yarmouth, England. 

First responders declared a major incident after the 250-kilogram unexploded device was discovered in the River Yare on Tuesday. 

That's when the military officials came in Thursday to work on disarming the bomb, but the device then exploded Friday, according to police. 

Drone footage by Norfolk Police captured the moment the bomb exploded.

Police said nobody was injured. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 