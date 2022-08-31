Wendy’s logo goes gray to support ousted veteran news anchor

article

Wendy’s Canada is giving the company’s iconic logo a new look to support Lisa LaFlamme, a veteran Canadian broadcast journalist many suspected was ousted due to ageism.

The logo ditched her famous red hair for gray.

"Because a [star] is a [star] regardless of hair colour. #LisaLaFlamme #NewProfilePic," Wendy’s Canada tweeted Sunday.

LaFlamme, who worked for Canada’s CTV for 35 years, posted a video about her firing on August 15.

"On June 29, I was informed that Bell Media made a ‘business decision’ to end my contract, bringing to a sudden close to my long career with CTV News," she posted in a video on Twitter.

"I was blindsided and was still shocked and saddened by Bell Media’s decision," she continued.

LaFlamme thanks viewers in her video, recounting some of the highlights throughout her journalism career.

She said leaving the network "was not my choice."

The video has racked up thousands of likes and views.

Citing an anonymous CTV employee, Globe and Mail reported LaFlamme was allegedly let go for not dyeing her hair and letting it turn gray.

Since then, support for LaFlamme has flooded social media.

"We have no control over what stays black and goes gray…Lisa your hair looks gorgeous," one user tweeted.

LaFlamme never said why she was fired. FOX Television Stations has reached out to Bell Media for comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.







