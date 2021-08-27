Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

West Michigan couple ordered to pay $30K to son for throwing out porn collection

Published 
Money
Associated Press
f4b541bb-3040f119-FILE – Generic gavel on wodden table. article

FILE - Generic gavel on wooden table.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.

He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines, and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking’s parents also must pay $14,500 to their son’s attorney.

After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.

"Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff," his dad said in an email.