Westbound SR-74 shut down in Phoenix

Published  September 6, 2025 8:03pm MST
    • State Road 74 westbound is closed in North Phoenix.
    • A crash forced the shut down.
    • It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

PHOENIX - The westbound side of State Road 74 in North Phoenix is shut down due to a crash Saturday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

What we know:

A crash occurred at milepost 29 near southbound I-17. 

The eastbound side at milepost 24, also known as Lake Pleasant Parkway, is already closed.

What's next:

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. ADOT does not have an estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

The Source: This information was gathered from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

