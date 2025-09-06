Westbound SR-74 shut down in Phoenix
PHOENIX - The westbound side of State Road 74 in North Phoenix is shut down due to a crash Saturday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
What we know:
A crash occurred at milepost 29 near southbound I-17.
The eastbound side at milepost 24, also known as Lake Pleasant Parkway, is already closed.
What's next:
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. ADOT does not have an estimated time for when the highway will reopen.
The Source: This information was gathered from the Arizona Department of Transportation.