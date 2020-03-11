‘Wet and unsettled’ weather to continue in Arizona this week

Soggy weather is expected across Arizona through Friday with forecasters saying possible heavy rains in some areas could result in flooding with flowing washes and roads covered by water.

The Phoenix office of the National Weather Service said weather conditions will be “wet and unsettled,” with periods of rain and rain showers moving through the desert each day.

According to forecasters, the strongest potential for heavy rainfall will hit Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday.

The weather service’s office in Tucson said southeastern Arizona also would see rain through Friday, with the heaviest rainfall expected Thursday and Friday.

Weather service forecasters in Flagstaff said the main areas of concern for flooding in Arizona’s high country were in areas south of the Mogollon Rim, with crests expected Wednesday and late Friday.

A flood watch issued Tuesday for the Tonto Basin in east-central Arizona through Wednesday afternoon said widespread rain would lead to runoff and increased flows in washes and creeks. That could make low-water crossings of Tonto Creek impassable.

