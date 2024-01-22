What a stink! Cold weather blamed for fish die-off in Chandler neighborhood

In one Chandler neighborhood, there is literally something that smells quite fishy, as thousands of dead fish are floating in a community lake.

The dead fish can be found at a lake in the area of Queen Creek and Price Roads in the Ocotillo community, and for people in the area, that smell can be hard to ignore.

"It smells like rotting fish. Like, thousands of rotting fish," said one woman, identified only as ‘Judi.’

"It smells like they are starting to rot," said another woman, identified only as ‘Sheryl,.'

Sheryl said the problem began about a week ago.

"It’s pretty awful. My kids are coming to stay with us, and I’m like, ‘oh, maybe we shouldn’t walk by the lake so they don’t see it,’" Sheryl said.

A manager for the lake told FOX 10 the fish are tilapias that were killed off by the colder temperatures. The manager said despite not restocking the lake with the breed in a decade, those who someone survive the cold live on, and breed on. Meanwhile, workers are fishing out the bloated carcasses, in as efficient of a manner as possible.

Scott Gurtin with Arizona Game and Fish say fish die-off is a problem each winter.

"The trouble with tilapia is that they are a species that have evolved from warmwater environments, like Africa and South America," said Gurtin.

Adding to the issue. Gurtin said the sink to the bottom when they die, only to float back up with the putrid smell.

"That’s another unfortunate side-effect as it gets a little smelly, as the bodies get a little gas in them," said Gurtin.

"Our property manager notified us a few days ago and just asked us to be patient, which is all well and good until you’re smelling rotting fish," said Judi.

Workers hope to be finished with removing the dead fishby Friday.

"Hurry up and get the stinky fish out of the pond!" said Judi.

Arizona Game and Fish says they are seeing another concerning problem: golden algae that is killing off several other fish population across the Phoenix area. Officials say this is something they are monitoring closely, and they are asking people to report any signs of a collection of dead fish.

Area where the fish die-off happened