'What did she do?': Man remembers wife killed in Gilbert shooting

The Brief A man is speaking out months after his wife was shot and killed in Gilbert. The deadly shooting happened on Aug. 12. "My boys are left without a mama," said Ridney Brewer. "What did she do?"



It has been nearly three months since a woman was killed in a Gilbert shooting, and now, we are hearing from the victim's husband.

The backstory:

According to Gilbert Police, multiple people called 911 just before 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 12, after hearing gunshots coming from the parking lot of the motel near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as 39-year-old Jessica Brewer, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

John Alderman (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, identified as 56-year-old John Alderman, allegedly barricaded himself inside a motel room. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, he gave himself up, and was taken into custody. He is accused of murder and animal cruelty.

Husband remembers woman he calls the love of his life

"She didn't deserve what happened to her," said Rodney Brewer. "We worked for years and never got anywhere. We come down here, we start moving up, and we thought, you know, that things were going to get better."

Brewer says Jessica was a good person who did a lot of good for a lot of people.

What He Said:

"My boys are left without a mama. She was a mother of three wonderful boys: Frankie, David and Charlie," Brewer said.

According to police, Alderman was the Brewers' neighbor. Brewer says he and his wife befriended him, having him over for dinner and letting him walk their dog. However, Brewer says things went south a few weeks later after Alderman found out where he worked. He says Alderman had a previous issue with the company, and took his anger out on them, even making threats.

"What could have been done to him so bad?" Brewer said.

Brewer recounted what happened during the shooting.

"I jump in and try to put my wife down so nothing would happen," Brewer recalled. "I just remember hearing, 'I'm hit, I'm hit.'"

The couple's dog, Chase, was also wounded by gunfire.

"Gilbert Police Department actually paid for his surgery," Brewer said. "They had to extract the bullet, I mean, recovering evidence."

Rodney wonders why this all happened.

"What did she do? What did my dog do?" Brewer asked. "The only thing we ever tried to do is, you know, be that comfort, you know, try to help people when they're in need, when they're hurting, when they're suffering."