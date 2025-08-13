Man accused of deadly shooting at Gilbert extended-stay motel

Expand / Collapse search
August 13, 2025
A man is in custody after a shooting on Aug. 12 at an extended-stay motel near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road left a woman dead.

The Brief

    • A woman is dead following a shooting on Aug. 12 at an extended-stay motel near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road.
    • The victim wasn't identified by police.
    • The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a room.

GILBERT, Ariz. - A man is in custody after a shooting on Tuesday evening at an extended-stay motel in Gilbert left a woman dead.

What we know:

According to Gilbert Police, multiple people called 911 just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 after hearing gunshots coming from the parking lot of the motel near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a motel room. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, the suspect gave himself up and was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the suspect and the victim and her husband had all been living at the motel.

"Preliminary information indicates that the shooting occurred as the couple returned to the motel when the subject allegedly exited his room and opened fire," police said.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Gilbert Police Department

