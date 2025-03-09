Expand / Collapse search

What is hantavirus; good Samaritan killed in Arizona crash | Nightly Roundup

Published March 9, 2025 7:28pm MST
From an explanation of what hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is, to a good Samaritan being killed on Loop 202 in Phoenix, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Loop 202 crash: good Samaritan killed, several cars collide in chain reaction

Loop 202 crash: good Samaritan killed, several cars collide in chain reaction

A good Samaritan was killed when she went to check on a driver who had just crashed into a median wall on Loop 202 Sunday morning, Arizona DPS said.

2. Dog abandoned in West Valley, police search for suspect

Caught on camera: Dog abandoned in the West Valley as police seek a suspect
Caught on camera: Dog abandoned in the West Valley as police seek a suspect

Surprise Police says it has gotten several tips on who the person might be that abandoned their dog at a dead end road. The pup will be available for adoption through the Arizona Humane Society after a good Samaritan rescued him.

3. Phoenix homicide suspect flees the scene of shooting, PD says

Phoenix homicide suspect flees the scene of shooting, PD says
Phoenix homicide suspect flees the scene of shooting, PD says

A homicide suspect is on the run after Phoenix Police say he shot and killed a man on March 8.

4. Ex-Phoenix Officer, wife request jail release in daughter's murder case

Ex-Phoenix Officer, wife request jail release in daughter's murder case
Ex-Phoenix Officer, wife request jail release in daughter's murder case

It's been eight years since a former Phoenix Police officer and his wife were accused of abusing and murdering their seven-year-old daughter. Here's why they're asking to be released before their trail begins.

5. What is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome?

What is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome?
What is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome?

The cause of death for Betsy Arakawa, actor Gene Hackman's wife, was revealed to be hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare infectious disease.

