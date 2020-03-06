Wheelchair curling tournament: 10 teams competing on the ice in Tempe

Ten teams from around the United States, including Canada, will be gathering on the ice this weekend for a very intense curling competition.

"We’re going to have four teams with Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center," Tim Surry said. "They're going to be here this weekend. All four of the teams -- we’ve been having practice for about two-and-a-half months now. Everyone has been coming out on a Wednesday night and learning their game."

"They will all be curling from a wheelchair. The Ability360 program, as well as what we do here," said Daryl Horsman of the Coyotes Curling Club. "We deal with all ranges of disabilities. We have some downs. We have some folks with various levels of injuries in a wheelchair."

"I'm ready and prepared for it," Ryan Russell said. "The strategy is trying to figure out the ice because the ice changes all the time -- when it would be different than the other, faster or slower."

The athletes would love the public to come out and cheer them on. They want all of the bleacher seats filled. It is free to attend.

Ability360

https://ability360.org/

Coyotes Curling Club

http://coyotescurling.com/