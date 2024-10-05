Whitlow Fire burns in Pinal County, residents nearby on 'SET' status

The Brief The Whitlow Fire has forced SET evacuations for residents in the town of Queen Valley. The fire has burned nearly 100 acres.



The Whitlow Fire is burning west of Superior in Pinal County and has some residents in the town of Queen Valley on SET evacuation status.

Around 1,800 residents were placed in ‘SET’ status.

The initial size of the fire was estimated to be around 100 acres.

Part of the Tonto National Forest was closed for the fire.

Whitlow Fire (Photo courtesy of Tonto National Forest)

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Whitlow Fire (photo courtesy of Tiffney Mullen in Queen Valley)

Hand crews from Phoenix and the Mesa IHC both responded to help put out the blaze while orders for helicopter and air tanker support were also sent out.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.