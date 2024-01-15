Who won at the 2024 Emmys?
LOS ANGELES - List of the top winners of the prime-time 75th Emmy Awards.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Succession"
British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong speaks as the cast and crew of "Succession" accept the award for Outstanding Drama Series onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"The Bear"
Canadian chef and actor Matty Matheson speaks as the cast and crew of "The Bear" accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
"Beef"
(L-R) US actor Young Mazino, US actress Maria Bello, US actor Steven Yeun, US actress Ali Wong, and US actor Joseph Lee winners of Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series for "Beef" pose in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Th
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
US actor Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Succession" onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Jeremy Allen White, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Bear," poses in the press room at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ( Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri, The Bear, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
Matthew McFayden, winner of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Succession," poses in the press room at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Bear," poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ( Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
John Oliver, winner of Outstanding Scripted Variety Series with "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" speaks onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie, Niecy Nash-Betts, DahmerMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
"RuPaul’s Drag Race"
Outstanding Reality TV Competition Program winner RuPaul for "RuPaul's Drag Race" poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
TALK SERIES
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
South African comedian and host Trevor Noah winner of Outstanding Talk Series "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" speaks onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)