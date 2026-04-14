Suspect dead after barricade, shooting in Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A suspect is dead following an overnight shooting and barricade situation in the East Valley.
What we know:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies and officers from the Queen Creek Police Department responded to Sossaman Road and San Tan Boulevard on the night of April 13 for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
After the shooting, deputies say the suspect barricaded himself inside a home.
"Following the initial shooting and contact with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred," MCSO said.
A shooting and barricade situation on Monday night in Queen Creek left a suspect dead and a man hurt. (KSAZ-TV)
The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No officers or deputies were hurt in the shooting.
What we don't know:
No identities were released. It's unknown what events led up to the initial shooting.
What's next:
"We will provide further updates once detectives have completed processing the scene and determined the full circumstances surrounding the incident," MCSO said.
Map of area where the incident happened:
The Source: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office