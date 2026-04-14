Suspect dead after barricade, shooting in Queen Creek

The Brief A suspect was killed following an officer-involved shooting overnight near Sossaman Road and San Tan Boulevard. MCSO says deputies initially responded to the scene for a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. After the initial shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. After being shot, the unidentified suspect was taken to a hospital where he died.



A suspect is dead following an overnight shooting and barricade situation in the East Valley.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies and officers from the Queen Creek Police Department responded to Sossaman Road and San Tan Boulevard on the night of April 13 for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, deputies say the suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

"Following the initial shooting and contact with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred," MCSO said.

A shooting and barricade situation on Monday night in Queen Creek left a suspect dead and a man hurt. (KSAZ-TV)

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No officers or deputies were hurt in the shooting.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what events led up to the initial shooting.

What's next:

"We will provide further updates once detectives have completed processing the scene and determined the full circumstances surrounding the incident," MCSO said.

Map of area where the incident happened: