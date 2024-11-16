Whoopi Goldberg refused service for politics; Netflix outage during Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Nightly Roundup

From Whoopi Goldberg saying a bakery in Staten Island refused to serve her to a Netflix outage during the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson boxing match, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

1. Whoopi Goldberg says a bakery refused her service

Host of "The View" Whoopi Goldberg says a Staten Island bakery refused to serve her because of her political views. The bakery has denied the allegations.

2. Shooting erupts at a Phoenix house party

A shooting in west Phoenix at a house party left one person critically injured. It happened at 99th Avenue and Indian School Road and no suspects have been arrested.

3. ‘Loud pop’ sparks garage fire that requires response by 2 fire departments

(Photo courtesy of Phoenix Fire)

Two Valley fire departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. Two vehicles were damaged in the fire.

4. Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight breaks Netflix

Thousands of Netflix members reported an outage during the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

5. 1,000 mice were donated to a New Hampshire animal shelter

(Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

A man in New Hampshire surrendered nearly 1,000 mice to a local animal shelter and now workers are scrambling because those mice are giving birth to more mice.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight