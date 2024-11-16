Shooting at a Phoenix house party leaves 1 person in critical condition
PHOENIX - Gunshots rang out at a house party, leaving one person critically injured in west Phoenix on Saturday morning.
The person shot was identified only as a young adult.
The house party was located near the intersection of 99th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:
Detectives have opened an investigation and asked if anyone has information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.
No suspects have been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.