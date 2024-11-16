Shooting at a Phoenix house party leaves 1 person in critical condition

The Brief A shooting in west Phoenix left one person in critical condition. The shooting happened at 99th Avenue and Indian School Road. Anyone with information was asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



Gunshots rang out at a house party, leaving one person critically injured in west Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The person shot was identified only as a young adult.

The house party was located near the intersection of 99th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Detectives have opened an investigation and asked if anyone has information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

No suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.