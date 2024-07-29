Why primary elections are an important precursor for the general elections

Participation in primary elections is low across the country, but there could be ramifications if you choose not to make your voice heard.

The majority of Arizonans who were asked the day before the primary if they were going to vote on July 30 said no.

The people who do vote tend to be the hardcore Republicans and hardcore Democrats.

In Arizona, where a third of voters identify as independents, some might ask themselves if they want the party loyalists to choose who represents them.

When campaign ads dominate the television screen and candidate signs crowd nearly every corner, it’s hard to believe, but most residents pay no attention to primary elections.

It’s our right as Americans to choose who creates the local laws and controls the purse strings, but Arizona election stats show that right isn't exercised as often as one might think.

In 2022, the turnout for the primary election sat at 34.92%. That means out of 4,173,748 voters, only 1,457,635 showed up to the polls.

The turnout for the general election was 62.56%, drawing about 1.2 million more people – totaling 2,592,313.

"Overall, we’re not very far from where we were in 2022. Our statewide primaries in August or July, they tend to be lower turnout anyway, and skew older voters. It's sort of same same," said Arizona's Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

For folks who don’t have a horse in the race, political analyst Mike O'Neill warns the party extremists who participate in the primaries are happy to choose a candidate for you.

"So you get the most liberal possible against the most conservative Republican possible and many voters who only vote in November look at these candidates and say ‘Where do I fit? I’m somewhere in the middle,’" O'Neill said.

In Arizona, a third of registered voters identify as independents.

For them to participate in the primary, they have to take an extra step and make a special request for a ballot from either the Democrats or Republicans.

"That extra step suppresses turnout," O'Neill said.

Regardless of your party, participating in the primary is how you pick who you will vote for in November.

Keep in mind, most people in Arizona take advantage of early voting or voting by mail in both the primary and general elections.

Secretary Fontes says those numbers continue to tick up every election.