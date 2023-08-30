Wingstop reveals 'indulgent' new Cajun Meal Deal for limited time

article

Wingstop announced Tuesday a new Cajun Meal Deal, offering fans a meal packed with fried chicken and French fries starting at $8.99.

The Texas-based fast casual chain describes the Cajun Meal Deal as "easy-to-indulge box, smothered in extra flavor." It features the customer's choice of chicken with seasoned French fries and a drink.

The loaded fries are "drizzled with Wingstop's signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning," according to the chain.

Customers can choose between a chicken sandwich, classic wings, boneless wings or chicken tenders as their entrée.

A customer exits a Wingstop restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Credit: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The deal starts as low as $8.99 at participating locations, and is only available for a limited time. Customers can order through Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

"Wingstop's Cajun Meal Deal combines everything you crave," Wingstop Chief Growth Officer Anne Fischer said in a press release . "Our latest menu innovation delivers that cooked-to-order, indulgent Wingstop occasion that fans hunger for, all at a great value."

Wingstop was founded in 1994 and has over 2,000 locations worldwide. In 2022, the company's system-wide sales jumped 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion.

