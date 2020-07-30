Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Winning $3.2 million lottery ticket sold at Chandler Circle K

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Chandler
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

CHANDLER, Ariz. - One Valley resident is about to become a few million dollars richer.

Arizona State Lottery officials say a winning $3.2 million The Pick ticket was sold at a Circle K on 56th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

The lottery ticket was for the drawing on July 29 and matched all six winning numbers: 4, 5, 27, 32, 35 and 36.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.