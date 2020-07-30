Winning $3.2 million lottery ticket sold at Chandler Circle K

article

One Valley resident is about to become a few million dollars richer.

Arizona State Lottery officials say a winning $3.2 million The Pick ticket was sold at a Circle K on 56th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

The lottery ticket was for the drawing on July 29 and matched all six winning numbers: 4, 5, 27, 32, 35 and 36.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.