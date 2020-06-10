Winning ticket for Mega Millions $410M jackpot sold in Arizona

article

Someone in Arizona is waking up very happy this morning!

Lottery officials say the winning ticket for Tuesday night's $410 million drawing was sold in Arizona.

It's the first Mega Millions jackpot winner in Arizona and the 11th highest prize in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers are 1, 5, 9, 10, 23, and the gold Mega Ball 22.

The jackpot winner will have the choice of annuity payments for 29 years or the cash option of $316.8 million after taxes.