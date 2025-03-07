Winter storm in Arizona causes closures; Gene Hackman cause of death revealed | Nightly Roundup

article
From a winter storm in Arizona to an update on the death of Gene Hackman and his wife, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Winter storm in Arizona causing closures and delays
A ground delay is in place at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, according to FAA officials, as a weather system makes its was across the region.
2. Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa cause of death revealed
Authorities have revealed the causes of death for Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.
3. Dysentery outbreak in Oregon
The illness is mostly spread from person to person, and no specific "origin" has been pinpointed for the outbreak.
4. Man executed by firing squad in South Carolina
Brad Sigmon, set for execution by firing squad on March 7, seeks a delay, citing concerns over South Carolina’s lethal injection process. If carried out, it would be the first U.S. firing squad execution since 2010.
5. DOGE cancels leases for 24 offices in Arizona
The leases of dozens of federal buildings in Arizona are being canceled as the Trump administration and DOGE work to cutback government spending.