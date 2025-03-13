Winter storm batters northern Arizona; Raúl Grijalva remembered | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a new round of winter weather in parts of the state to the death of a long-serving Congressman in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 13, 2025.
1. Winter weather batters parts of Arizona
Featured
Interstate 40 is closed in several spots and a Snow Squall Warning was issued for a strong winter storm in the high country and in the Valley.
2. Latest on the Emily Pike death investigation
Featured
Emily Pike was a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Her body was found along the U.S. 60 on Valentine's Day in Gila County, more than a week after she was reported missing from her Mesa group home.
3. What to know about the Kawasaki motorcycle recall
Featured
Kawasaki is recalling nearly 4,000 of its motorcycles in the U.S. over an issue with the clutch release shaft.
4. Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva remembered
Featured
Raul Grijalva, who has been serving as a Democratic Congressman from Arizona for years, has passed away due to complications from cancer treatments, according to a statement released by his office.
5. Pie deals for Pi Day (3/14)
Featured
Restaurants across the U.S. are offering Pi Day 2025 deals, including $3.14 pizza and pie specials. Here’s where to score the best discounts on March 14.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
Afternoon and evening showers are expected today in the Valley. We'll see a high in the upper 60s.