Winter storm batters northern Arizona; Raúl Grijalva remembered | Nightly Roundup

Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
11
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Parker Valley, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts

Winter storm batters northern Arizona; Raúl Grijalva remembered | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 13, 2025 6:55pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a new round of winter weather in parts of the state to the death of a long-serving Congressman in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 13, 2025.

1. Winter weather batters parts of Arizona

Road closures scattered in Arizona high country due to severe snow storm, Snow Squall Warning issued
article

Interstate 40 is closed in several spots and a Snow Squall Warning was issued for a strong winter storm in the high country and in the Valley.

2. Latest on the Emily Pike death investigation

Emily Pike case: DCS opens licensing inquiry into Mesa group home where girl lived before she was found dead
article

Emily Pike was a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Her body was found along the U.S. 60 on Valentine's Day in Gila County, more than a week after she was reported missing from her Mesa group home.

3. What to know about the Kawasaki motorcycle recall

Kawasaki recalls nearly 4,000 motorcycles: What to know
article

Kawasaki is recalling nearly 4,000 of its motorcycles in the U.S. over an issue with the clutch release shaft.

4. Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva remembered

Raul Grijalva: Arizona Congressman dies at 77
article

Raul Grijalva, who has been serving as a Democratic Congressman from Arizona for years, has passed away due to complications from cancer treatments, according to a statement released by his office.

5. Pie deals for Pi Day (3/14)

Pi Day 2025: Where to find $3.14 pizza and pie deals on March 14
article

Restaurants across the U.S. are offering Pi Day 2025 deals, including $3.14 pizza and pie specials. Here’s where to score the best discounts on March 14.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Afternoon, evening showers expected in Phoenix
article

Afternoon and evening showers are expected today in the Valley. We'll see a high in the upper 60s.

