Wisconsin abortion ban: AG Kaul sues to block 173-year-old statute

article

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the state's 173-year-old abortion ban, arguing that statutes passed in the 1980s supersede the ban and it's so old no one can say it passed with the consent of modern generations.

Wisconsin passed a law in 1849, the year after the territory became a state, banning abortions in every instance except to save the mother's life. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, which essentially legalized abortion nationwide, nullified the ban.

The court's decision on Friday to reverse Roe vs. Wade has created questions about whether the ban is back in effect. Anti-abortion advocates insist it is. Abortion providers in the state stopped offering procedures on Friday.

Attorney General Josh Kaul had hinted before the Supreme Court's decision reversing Roe vs. Wade that he would challenge the ban's validity. He followed through on Tuesday, filing an action in Dane County Circuit Court.

According to the lawsuit, Wisconsin adopted a post-Roe vs. Wade law in 1985 that prohibits abortions after a fetus reaches the point of being able to survive outside the womb. That point is the subject of debate. Some physicians say it's around 20 weeks, others around 28 weeks.

Regardless, Kaul argues that the 1985 law superseded the ban and therefore abortions before the point of viability remain legal in Wisconsin.

"Wisconsin abortion providers cannot be held to two sets of diametrically opposed laws, and the Wisconsin people deserve clarity," the lawsuit said.

Kaul goes on to contend that the ban should be declared unenforceable because it has become obsolete, saying a law that was enacted so long ago "cannot be said to have the consent of the governed."

"This Court therefore should declare that (the ban) cannot be enforced as applied to abortions until and unless new legislation is enacted into law," the lawsuit says.

Republican lawmakers have said they may update the ban when they return to Madison for the next two-year legislative session in January. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would veto any of their attempts if he wins reelection in November, however.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

The lawsuit names Senate President Chris Kapenga, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos as defendants. They didn't immediately respond to messages.

Meanwhile, three Republican gubernatorial hopefuls warned they would fire prosecutors who refuse to enforce the ban.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, management consultant Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun all said during a debate on Monday that they would remove district attorneys who won't enforce the ban. Former President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate, Tim Michels, didn't attend the debate.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has said he won't enforce the ban. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has hinted he won't enforce it, either. Ozanne and Chisholm are Democrats.

District attorneys are elected officials but state law allows the governor to remove them from office for cause.

Statements of reaction

Dr. Melinda Brennan, executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin

"Last Friday, millions of Wisconsinites and others across the country watched as our nation’s highest court stripped their fundamental right to abortion away from them. We are grateful that Attorney General Kaul has decided to move quickly and decisively to file this lawsuit.

"Wisconsin’s abortion ban was enacted in 1849, 173 years ago. Let me repeat that: this ban was passed 173 years ago, a time when women were deprived of their right to vote and slavery was still legal in the United States. I think we’re all right to question the validity of such an outdated and archaic law in 2022, and we hope this litigation will result in a declaration that it is unenforceable.

"Let me be clear: the Supreme Court believes that the State of Wisconsin has more of a right to make decisions about our healthcare than we do. These profoundly personal choices should be ours to make and ours alone. The court's ruling was one of the most shameful in our nation’s history. We can’t back down now – and we won’t.

"We won’t stand idly by as millions of Wisconsinites, particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including communities of color and people with limited incomes, are denied access to necessary health care. We must fight back. We plan to use all the tools at our disposal to fight for reproductive justice for every Wisconsinite. We are exploring every available option that will allow us to do that effectively.

"We now know that many of our other civil rights and liberties are also in jeopardy – from voting rights to LGBTQ rights, access to contraception, racial and economic justice, and more.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for all of us – for the ACLU and our partners, for elected officials at every level of government, and for all of us who stand unequivocally for liberty, justice, and our right to self-determination. We aren’t going anywhere."