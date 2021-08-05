Wisconsin Amber Alert: Woman, 2-month-old child sought

article

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in a possible child neglect/abuse case.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department says it was attempting to check the wellbeing of 2-month-old Dorian Giesen. Officers attempted to contact the child’s mother, Haley Pelot. A vehicle pursuit began and eventually was terminated when Pelot threatened physical harm to the child. The pair was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The child has a life-threatening medical condition that requires medication multiple times per day. It is believed that the mother does not have the medication with her. The child requires immediate medical attention.

Pelot is described as a female, white, 5'1" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, with a flower tattoo on the left side of her ribs, "Hales" on her neck, a tribal Rose on her leg (unknown side), and two hearts on her back.

Giesen is described as a male, white, 1'11" long, weighing nine pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. Again, he is in need of prescription medication.

Pelot may be driving a 2002 silver Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license AHY-5345.

If you have information that could help in this case, you are urged to call Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at 715-421-8701.