Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up record 7,065; deaths up 45

Expand / Collapse search
Dust Storm Warning
from SAT 3:51 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Pinal County
11
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 10:26 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up record 7,065; deaths up 45

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Nov. 7 reported an additional 7,065 COVID-19 cases -- the largest single-day increase to date -- bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 263,130.

It is the first time that newly-reported cases have exceeded 7,000 in a single day. Previously, a record single-day case rise of 6,141 had been set the previous day. Saturday marks the fourth time in five days that a new single-day case record has been reported by the DHS.

The DHS also reported 45 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,301.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 12,727 have been hospitalized (4.8%) and 202,879 have recovered (77.1%).

There are 57,915 active COVID-19 cases statewide (22%), according to the DHS. There are six COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park, up one patient from Friday.

More than 2.1 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.9 million have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).